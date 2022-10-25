Mechanised boat drowns after hitting rocks

TIRUNELVELI

A mechanised fishing boat from Thoothukudi district, worth about Rs. 1 crore, drowned off the coast of Idinthakarai on Monday.

Sources in the Department of Fisheries said a mechanised fishing boat of S. Antony Muthu of Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi, which was operating from Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, ventured into the sea on October 1 for multi-day deep sea stay fishing with 11 crew including driver Vini. All mechanised boats involved in multi-day deep sea stay fishing used to travel for about 3 or 4 days to reach the fishing grounds with 3,000 feet deep and even areas with 6,000 feet depth in the Indian Ocean.

When this boat was returning to the Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, housing around 225 mechanised fishing boats, after 20-day-long fishing in the high seas with fishes including tuna, worth Rs. 15 lakh, the four-year-old fiber-glass boat hit a rock beneath even as it was crossing Idinthakarai coast around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Following distress call from the fishermen of the mechanised boat, the Idinthakarai fishermen reached the accident spot in a few country boats and rescued the crew and a few fishnets. However, the fishermen could not salvage the boat, a good number of nets and fishes preserved in the ice-rooms beneath the wheelhouse. All these drowned in the sea.

“Whenever a boat drowns in the sea following minor accidents, we used to press into service bigger mechanised boats to lift the ill-fated boats from the bottom of the sea and tow it to the shore to be repaired. In this case, this mechanised boat suffered huge damage and broke into two pieces; it could not be retrieved,” said a fisherman from Idinthakarai, who was part of the rescue team. The boat went down . The fisherman claimed it had a stock of fish estimated to be worth Rs. 15 lakh, “harvested in the high seas after 20 days of hard work.”

A close relative of this mechanised boat owner said the boat had ventured into the sea for fishing after St. Michael’s feast celebrated in Tharuvaikulam on September 29. “It was the first voyage after the feast which turned to be watery grave for the boat,” he said.