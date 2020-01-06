Mechanics pitch in their field flair

The second edition of IOCL Servo Mechanics Cricket Tournament, powered by The Hindu Group of Publications, concluded here on Sunday with Servo Futura Gplus Warriors winning the title.

Futura Gplus Warriors won the toss and choose to field and they won the match by 10 wickets. 4T Synth Riders scored 52 runs in eight overs and Futura Gplus Warriors chased the score without losing any wickets in five overs. The tournament is conducted for mechanics of two-wheelers , four wheelers and heavy vehicles from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Karur districts.

As many as 350 mechanics had registered their names for the selection trials held on December 29, and 120 players were selected for the match played on Saturday and Sunday. They were formed into 10 teams with each of them having a coordinator from Indian Oil. The 6 to 8 over’s a side league matches and finals took place on Madura College ground as day and night matches under floodlights.

Similar tournaments were held in Puducherry and Coimbatore recently.

Indian Oil officer S.N. Vijayakumar, General Manager - Lube Complex, Chennai, the chief guest, distributed prizes worth ₹1.65 lakh. H. Karnan, Chief Manager (Lubes - Marketing and Promotions), K. Chandar, Senior Manager (RS), S. Sathyaseelan, Manager (LS-R) and Servo stockists were present.