Meat shops to remain closed on May 5

May 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Corporation has said that shops selling chicken, mutton, fish and other meat, and abattoirs in the city will remain closed on May 5 on account of Buddha Purnima. The civic body has warned strict action against violators. ADVERTISEMENT

