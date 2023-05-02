Meat shops to remain closed on May 5

Madurai Corporation has said that shops selling chicken, mutton, fish and other meat, and abattoirs in the city will remain closed on May 5 on account of Buddha Purnima. The civic body has warned strict action against violators.
May 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MADURAI
