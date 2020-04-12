Meat, fish stalls see crowds on Sunday

Despite an order issued by Collector T. G. Vinay, sale of meat and fish was brisk in retail shops on Sunday.

The Collector’s order to stop sale of meat on Sundays to prevent mass gathering came after a meeting with Corporation and police officials on March 29.

The sale, however, has continued on every Sunday. The vendors claimed that they assumed that the ban was specific only to the Sunday of the following week — April 5.

On Saturday, brisk sale of fish began at Mattuthavani vegetable market at 10.30 p.m.

According to K. Hakkim, a social worker who was present at the market, several small-scale vendors came to know of the Collector’s order only around 11.30 p.m.

On Sunday morning, sale was witnessed in areas such as Therkkuvasal, Karimedu, Tirupparankundram and Bypass Road.

Since Sunday was Easter, it was assumed that there would be sale of meat, according to M. Sheik Dawood, who has a family-run fish shop.

But he thought it was unfair for wholesalers to bring stock on Saturday night and sell them too. “The district administration should have prevented wholesale transactions too. Considering that the makeshift market at Mattuthavani functions every day, the wholesale vendors should have stopped bringing stock on Saturday. If the ban is applicable to them and retailers, then there will be fairness,” he said.

Rahat Ulillah, former Secretary, Madurai Corporation Fish Vendors Association, said that even though Sunday was usually the day of maximum sale, they were willing to forego profits due to COVID-19. “The public too must cooperate when we ask them to stand in line or wear masks. It is essential.”

He added that police must allow sale from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. “They usually expect us to complete the sale by 8.30 a.m., which means we lose the last half hour of business.”

The Collector said both the Food Safety department and the Corporation had asked retailers to shut shop on Sunday morning to comply with rules. “I sent a voice note to members of associations to prevent sale so as to avoid crowds. As soon as we received information regarding shops being open, officials from the Corporation intervened.”