Measures stepped up in containment zones

MADURAI

With a surge in the number of cases in Madurai, the district administration has chosen to use the complete lockdown to intensify measures in containment zones.

In the last one week alone, Madurai district reported a total of 33 COVID-19 positive cases — the highest number it has seen till date since the first reported case in March.

The number of patients rose from seven between April 14 and 20 to 33 between April 21 and April 28.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that patients were predominantly under Corporation limits like Sellur, Anaiyur, Palanganatham, Perungudi, Vandiyur, S. Alangulam, Karisalkulam, West Masi Street, South Veli Street and Anna Nagar. He said there were 30 active positive cases from Madurai's urban limits.

While most of the positive patients had contacts with those who were already infected, there is still a lack of clarity on some patients whose contacts are yet to be traced.

“The 71-year-old COVID-19 positive victim who died on April 24 did not have any contact with a positive patient. Her neighbour visited another country long ago but there was no clarity as from where the victim contracted the virus. It is the same with the residents in Vandiyur and and on South Veli Street,” said a source from the Department of Health Services, adding that there persists a fear of community transmission.

The Collector said the four-day lockdown has come to the administration’s aid as they have completely restricted the movement of vehicles and sealed the parameters of various containment zones. With a total of 23 containment zones in the district, he said there had been a sharp rise in testing as well.

“We have been testing all patients who have reported influenza like illnesses, severe acute respiratory infection as well as those who are primary and secondary contacts who may not have symptoms,” he said.

He said a District Revenue Officer-level officer had been put in-charge of all containment zones within the city to ensure that disinfectants are being sprayed and announcements on staying home are regularly made.

In the rural areas, only seven out of the 14 blocks in Madurai district, including Madurai East, Kottampatti, Melur, Tirupparankundram, Sedapatti, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti, had reported 33 positive cases.

Currently, there are seven active cases from these seven blocks. Patients are being treated at the GRH. A total of 26 have been discharged, according to a report from the Department of Public Health.

“We have heavily barricaded areas as restricting movement is an effective way of containing the spread of the virus,” the Collector said.

He said that consistently monitoring primary health centres, local clinics and taluk-level hospitals helped.

“The aim is to ensure that there will be an intense surveillance even the post-complete lockdown to reduce the number of cases,” he said.