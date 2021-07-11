Measures on to rehabilitate children rescued from home

Child Welfare Committee members meet rescued children

Members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) are taking measures to rehabilitate the 11 children who were rescued from the home run by Idhayam Trust.

The Director of Idhayam Trust, G. R. Sivakumar, was recently arrested in cases of illegal adoption of two children who were inmates of a home run by the Trust.

CWC Chairperson V. M. Vijayasaravanan and members L. Shanmugam and B. Pandiaraja met the children rescued from the home. Mr. Shanmugam said that two children - one girl and a boy - out of the 11 children were sent for illegal adoption by Sivakumar. The police rescued the two children and handed them over to their mothers.

One of the rescued child’s mother has two other children, who were also inmates of the home. The mother of the girl child was from Karnataka. “The CWC members contacted their counterparts from Karnataka to trace the whereabouts of the mother. A mediator, who knows Kannada, was present during the enquiry conducted by the police and members of the CWC,” said Mr. Shanmugam.

Mr. Vijayasaravanan said that only after the end of the enquiry it will be confirmed if the girl child's mother is from Karnataka. “If that woman is not the mother of the girl child, then the child will be sent for adoption,” he added.

The CWC members traced the three children and handed them over to their parents. Two other children were sent for adoption. One child was admitted to Annai Sathya Government Orphanage to continue the child’s education. Three children are at St. Patrick’s home which is registered under the Social Welfare Department. “The Social Welfare Ddepartment will take steps to rehabilitate the mothers,” said Mr. Shanmugam.