MDMK starts signature campaign demanding removal of Tamil Nadu Governor

June 20, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), an electoral ally of the ruling DMK, began a signature campaign demanding the immediate removal of Governor R.,N. Ravi in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

“We have started a State-wide agitation against the Governor, demanding his shifting from the Constitutional post as he is working overtime against a democratically elected government and as a mouthpiece of the BJP,” said MDMK deputy general secretary T.M. Rajendran.

He inaugurated the signature campaign after garlanding a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Tirunelveli Town in the presence of MDMK Tirunelveli city district secretary K.M.A. Nizam.

Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation P.M. Saravanan of the DMK was the first signatory. Besides members of the public, local office-bearers of the DMK’s electoral partners, including the Congress, VCK, Indian Union Muslim League and the Left parties, participated in the campaign by affixing their signatures. However, the local office-bearers of the DMK did not turn-up when the signature campaign started around 9 a.m.

“The signatures obtained from the public in support of our demand will be submitted to the President of India,” Mr. Rajendran said.

MDMK Tirunelveli rural district secretary ‘Uvari’ M. Raymond, M. Sankarapandian of Congress, ‘Karisal’ Suresh of VCK and others affixed their signatures.