ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK organises a feast for TVMCH nurses on World Nurses Day

May 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK Tirunelveli city district secretary K.M.A. Nizam serving biryani to the nurses of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) celebrated World Nurses Day by organising a feast for the nurses of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Friday. When the nurses were attending to their patients after celebrations, MDMK Tirunelveli city district secretary K.M.A. Nizam, IT wing coordinator ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali and others came to the TVMCH and served biryani. Conservancy workers and many atendants of the patients were also served with food. The MDMK functionaries said that it was a small gesture to recognise the selfless service of the nurses on this day and recalled their yeomen services during the pandemic times.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US