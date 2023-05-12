MDMK organises a feast for TVMCH nurses on World Nurses Day

May 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) celebrated World Nurses Day by organising a feast for the nurses of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Friday. When the nurses were attending to their patients after celebrations, MDMK Tirunelveli city district secretary K.M.A. Nizam, IT wing coordinator ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali and others came to the TVMCH and served biryani. Conservancy workers and many atendants of the patients were also served with food. The MDMK functionaries said that it was a small gesture to recognise the selfless service of the nurses on this day and recalled their yeomen services during the pandemic times.