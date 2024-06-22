GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MDMK leader Durai Vaiko helps family of Madurai boy who drowned in Thiruvananthapuram

The Tiruchi Lok Sabah MP elect, coordinated with the Thiruvananthapuram district administration for the post mortem of the body and is helping to bring the rest of the group of friends back to Madurai

Published - June 22, 2024 04:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK leader Durai Vaiko

MDMK leader Durai Vaiko | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

MDMK leader Durai Vaiko is helping the family of a student in Madurai, who died while on a trip to Varkala beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

A group of 12 students including five girls from Madurai had gone to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, June 21, 2024. They had visited Varkala beach, where one among them reportedly drowned. Though the students rushed the victim, identified as Raghu, to a government hospital, he succumbed.

When Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP elect Durai Vaiko was informed, he immediately contacted the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector and sought his help, following which the post-mortem was performed swiftly.

The MDMK leader also contacted the office of Thiruvananthapuram Congress leader and MP elect Sashi Tharoor to arrange for the safe return journey of the students, who were at the government hospital, a press release from the MDMK on Saturday, June 22, said.

