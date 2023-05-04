MDMK functionary inaugurates Hindu Munnani office

May 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

It was a huge surprise for those who attended the function to mark the opening of Hindu Munnani office in Tirunelveli on Thursday as the participants saw K.M.A. Nizam, Tirunelveli city district secretary of MDMK lighting the ‘kuththuvilakku’ along with BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran and the Hindu Munnani office-bearers.

Mr. Nizam, who is popularly known as ‘Nizam Maama’ in the political circle and also among the public in Tirunelveli district, is close to everyone here cutting across party and religious lines. After he was fondly invited by Hindu Munnani state secretary Kutralanathan for the opening of the Hindu Munnani office in Tirunelveli Town, Mr. Nizam participated in the function along with Mr. Nainar Nagenthran, Hindu Munnani office-bearer V.P. Jayakumar, RSS office-bearer P. Venkatraman and lighted the traditional lamp, much to the surprise of the participants there.

When the authorities were against the public participating in the celestial wedding of Swami Nellaiyappar – Gandhimathi Ambal citing COVID-19-triggered restrictions, the BJP and the Hindu Munnani announced that they would organize protest right in front of Sri Nellaiyappar Temple in Tirunelveli Town if the public were not allowed to witness the ritual. As the officials were firm in their decision, the Hindu outfits were gearing for the protest by mobilizing the devotees.

However, the issue was sorted out due to the timely initiative taken by Mr. Nizam, who mediated talks between the officials and the BJP – Hindu Munnani leaders due to his closeness with everyone. Besides providing masks and sanitizers to the devotees participating in the celestial wedding, he also personally distributed ‘laddus’ to the devotees after the end of the wedding.

Since he’s heading the administration of a mosque near Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand, Mr. Nizam had made special arrangements for giving everyday ‘nonbu kanji’, the special gruel served to Muslims as part of ‘iftar’ (breaking of fast) during Ramzan, to the Hindu students living near the mosque.

“We should earn love and affection of everyone we meet in our life by our kind deeds. I’m practicing it in my life and it has won me relatives not just friends from all religions, political parties and castes. Nothing can match it,” says Mr. Nizam.