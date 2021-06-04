MDMK distributes essentials

04 June 2021 17:54 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam distributed essential commodities to 2,000 physically challenged persons and the poor here on Thursday.

Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, distributed 16 variety essential commodities including rice, sugar, wheat flour, oil etc. to the beneficiaries. Kept on a stainless steel platter, Mr. Durai distributed the essential commodities to the poor and the differently-abled.

Tirunelveli city district secretary of MDMK K.M.A. Nizam, who was serving food to the COVID-19 patients admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for two weeks when the pandemic broke out in March and April 2020, had made the arrangements for the distribution of the essential commodities to the poor.