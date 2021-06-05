MDMK distributes essentials to the differently abled

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) distributed essential commodities to 2,000 differently abled and the poor here on Thursday.

Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, distributed 16 variety essential commodities including rice, sugar, wheat flour, oil etc. to the beneficiaries.

Tirunelveli city district secretary of MDMK K. M. A. Nizam, who was serving food, including chicken biryani, to the COVID-19 patients admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for two weeks when the pandemic broke out in March and April 2020, had made arrangements for distribution of the essential commodities to the poor.

In Thoothukudi, Mr. Durai Vaiko handed over 50,000 masks meant for police personnel to Superintendent of Police, S. Jayakumar on Friday and gave similar number of masks to Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Manivannan on Saturday for Tirunelveli district policemen in the presence of Mr. Nizam, Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar and MDMK’s social media coordinator ‘Minnal’ Mohamed Ali.