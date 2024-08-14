MDMK cadre stage demo against Centre’s ‘partial treatment’ of Tamil Nadu in allocation of funds

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionaries staged a demonstration here on Wednesday condemning the ‘partial treatment’ being meted out to Tamil Nadu by the Union Government in allocation of funds for executing development works and demanding cancellation of NEET.

Led by MDMK’s Tirunelveli central district secretary K.M.A. Nizam, the cadre staged the demonstration in front BSNL General Manager’s Office at Vannarpet.

Addressing the protesters, deputy general secretary of the party T.M. Rajendran said the Central Government, which received ₹1.13 lakh crore in 2023 – 2024 and the monthly GST revenue of ₹ 12,210 crore from Tamil Nadu in April 2024 alone, was denying the State its due share for implementing development works, including metro project in Chennai. While receiving ₹ 1 from Tamil Nadu, the Centre was giving back only 29 paise back while the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh was getting more than ₹ 2 for every ₹ 1 it was giving to the Central exchequer.

“It clearly shows the step-motherly treatment of the Union Government which will smash India’s federal fabric,” Mr. Rajendran said.

Tirunelveli rural district secretary M. Raymond, MDMK spokesman ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali participated in the protest.

In Thoothukudi, former MP ‘Sippippaarai’ Ravichandran led the protest held near Chidambara Nagar bus stop and district secretary R.S. Ramesh addressed the protesters, who raised slogans against the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for Tamil Nadu.

They also demanded the cancellation of NEET, saying that the national-level exam was against social justice and equality.

Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Nagercoil also by the MDMK.