GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MDMK cadre stage demo against Centre’s ‘partial treatment’ of Tamil Nadu in allocation of funds

Published - August 14, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK cadre staging a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

MDMK cadre staging a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

MDMK cadre staging a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

MDMK cadre staging a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionaries staged a demonstration here on Wednesday condemning the ‘partial treatment’ being meted out to Tamil Nadu by the Union Government in allocation of funds for executing development works and demanding cancellation of NEET.

Led by MDMK’s Tirunelveli central district secretary K.M.A. Nizam, the cadre staged the demonstration in front BSNL General Manager’s Office at Vannarpet.

Addressing the protesters, deputy general secretary of the party T.M. Rajendran said the Central Government, which received ₹1.13 lakh crore in 2023 – 2024 and the monthly GST revenue of ₹ 12,210 crore from Tamil Nadu in April 2024 alone, was denying the State its due share for implementing development works, including metro project in Chennai. While receiving ₹ 1 from Tamil Nadu, the Centre was giving back only 29 paise back while the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh was getting more than ₹ 2 for every ₹ 1 it was giving to the Central exchequer.

“It clearly shows the step-motherly treatment of the Union Government which will smash India’s federal fabric,” Mr. Rajendran said.

 Tirunelveli rural district secretary M. Raymond, MDMK spokesman ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali participated in the protest.

In Thoothukudi, former MP ‘Sippippaarai’ Ravichandran led the protest held near Chidambara Nagar bus stop and district secretary R.S. Ramesh addressed the protesters, who raised slogans against the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for Tamil Nadu.

They also demanded the cancellation of NEET, saying that the national-level exam was against social justice and equality.

Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Nagercoil also by the MDMK.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.