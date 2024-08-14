MDMK cadre protest against BJP government

MDMK cadre staged a protest in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday condemning the Union government for not allocating fund for Tamil Nadu in the Union budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK State legal wing secretary Arasu Amalraj leading the protest said that the BJP was displaying its hatred against States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala through all possible ways as the people of the States refused to vote for BJP.

“To show this hatred, BJP government in union refuses to declare the Wayanad landslide incident as a national disaster. When it can allocate ample amount of fund for a prevention activity in Bihar, why indifferent attitude Kerala alone,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

When ₹26,000 crore was allocatted for flood prevention works in Bihar, not a single rupee was given for Tamil Nadu and Kerala which have witnessed plenty of flood like disaster, he added.

When people have already showed their dislike by not giving the BJP government to have a majority, they seemed to not have realised their mistakes yet, Mr. Amalraj said.

“This will surely teach them a suitable lesson in the following days,” he added.

Similarly, in Dindigul, MDMK cadre headed by district secretary Selvaragavan staged a protest near head post office. They condemned the Union government for being a mute spectator by not initiating any steps to prevent Sri Lankan navy from attacking Indian Tamil fishermen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.