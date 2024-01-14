MDMK alone can take credit for saving ‘Yanaimalai’ from quarry operators a decade ago, says Durai Vaiko

January 14, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MADURAI

After the news spread that some granite quarry operators were determined to take the stones from in and around ‘Yanaimalai’, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) swung into action and conducted a series of demonstrations resulting in the idea being dropped by the miners, said MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko here on Sunday.

Flagging off the 14th marathon anniversary at Yanaimalai, he said that the event was being organised by the MDMK as a token of recalling the efforts which saved the natural resources from being looted by quarry operators. “The ‘Yanaimalai’ which is described as a monolith rock mountain is very rare and will be preserved by the MDMK”, he assured and urged the youth to join them in saving Mother earth.

The MDMK, he said, had been responsible for protecting the environment and took the lead in agitations which drew the attention of the governments. To name a few, the party had fought against the Sterlite Plant in Thoothukudi, the India Neutrino Observatory proposed in Theni district and many others.

At a time, when experts were cautioning about climate change and global warming, it had reflected in the forms of super cyclone and cloud bursts. Very recently, the unprecedented floods in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli had not only claimed lives, but also destroyed properties.

Hence, there was an urgent need to save the earth from being exploited for which the party was ever ready to fight it out with grit and determination, Mr Durai Vaiko said and added that the marathon held every year would help recall the fight for protecting the monolith rock mountain.

Madurai South MLA Pudur Boominathan, senior party functionary Mahaboob John and others participated in the flagging off ceremony.

