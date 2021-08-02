MBCs oppose 10.50% reservation to Vanniyars

THOOTHUKUDI

Opposing the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to give 10.50% reservation to Vanniyar community in education and employment, a group of people from Most Backward Communities submitted petition in the Collectorate on Monday.

A group of petitioners from different most backward castes said the 10.50% reservation given to a particular community without considering the welfare of 114 other communities would deny them the due reservation in education and employment of the children from their communities. Hence, the Tamil Nadu Government should reconsider the decision to give 10.50% reservation to a particular caste, they said.

Another petition with similar plea was submitted by the South India Forward Bloc party, led by its Thoothukudi west district secretary Selvam. Besides withdrawing the reservation given to Vanniyar in education and employment, the Tamil Nadu Government conduct caste-based census and give reservation to each caste-based community on their population, the petition said.

Nurses’ plea

A group of nurses, who were hired temporarily when COVID-19 cases rose sharply in the district and terminated from service after the number of cases came down, submitted a petition seeking their reinstatement. They said 200 temporary nurses were hired by the Deputy Director of Public Health to serve for about 7 months during the ‘first wave’ and for 2 months during the ‘second wave’.

After the number of cases came down, they were removed from service on July 15, leaving the families of 200 nurses in the lurch. Hence, the district administration should recommend to the government to make their postings permanent, they appealed.

Petition submitted

Members of Makkal Neethi Maiam submitted a petition seeking the conduct of ‘gram sabha’ meetings in all village panchayats on August 15 after the Collector notifying about the meeting a week in advance. The gram sabha meetings should be properly documented by taking photographs and videographing the meet, they said.

Free house sites sought

Seeking free house sites TMC Colony in Selvanayagapuram to the 300-odd families living there for about 60 years, a group of Thamizh Puligal cadres staged a demonstration and submitted a petition.