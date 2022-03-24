Mayor takes part in Delhi expo

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and two other senior officials from Madurai Corporation are participating in a three-day seventh Smart Cities - India expo under way in New Delhi.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the Union government, which had been instrumental in establishing Smart Cities across many cities in the country, had been organising annual exhibitions wherein various products and technology are displayed by different stakeholders. The three-day expo (March 23-25) would conclude on Friday. Among others, City Engineer Arasu and Assistant Executive Engineer Manoharan are also visiting the expo, the release added.