Mayor presents budget, promises food court, beautification of Vandiyur tank; enhanced ward fund allocation for councillors

March 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Presenting her second budget, Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth said under the able leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Madurai would be given a facelift in all spheres. While heritage buildings, parks and monuments would be preserved, growth and development suited to the modern times would be implemented in all aspects, she said.

Reading out the proposals and the planned financial allocation for the Corporation, she proposed naming of the road along which Dr. Kalaignar Library is coming up on New Natham Road after ‘Muthamizharignar Kalaignar Salai’. The elevated corridor being built along the stretch could also be named as ‘Muthamizharignar Kalaignar Membalam’, she said.

For the beautification of Vandiyur Tank at a cost of ₹50 crore, technical and administrative sanction had been obtained. The onion market functioning on East Marret would be shifted to a spacious area near MGR Integrated Bus Stand at Mattuthavani soon, she said.

Administrative clearance and other approvals had been obtained for the work at a cost of ₹10.30 crore.

When the Mayor said the Corporation councillors would get the allocation enhanced from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh as ward development fund, there was thumping of the desk from the ruling party side, while some of the opposition councillors said it was a victory for them since they had demanded higher allocation. The Mayor also said all councillors would get an office in their wards.

Thanking the CM for launching the breakfast scheme for school children, the Mayor said student strength in Corporation schools had increased from 17,590 to 24,903 since then.

Ms. Ponvasanth said the Corporation would propose to build a modern food court in the city, for which it would submit its plan to the State government for sanction of funds. The Corporation high and higher secondary schools would be provided with a library each depending on the space availability.

A proposal to purchase newspapers/periodicals to all the Corporation schools has been planned and Rs 18 lakh has been earmarked for this purpose, she said and added that the walls of the Corporation premises would be uniform in color and also be given a new look with art/drawings reflecting the historic significance of the city.

The Corporation, which has 31 urban primary health centres would get two more UPHCs during the current fiscal. On the health front, effective monitoring and opening of fever clinics had yielded results that dengue fever cases had dipped 22 % this season. Very important, there was no casualty due to dengue, the Mayor said.

From the next financial year onwards, the Corporation has proposed to privatise the functioning of solid waste management. Depending on the needs of each ward, conservancy workers, gadgets and vehicles would be provided. For the violators, the civic authorities had slapped fines to the tune of ₹ 15.93 lakh last year and expected cooperation from the residents.

The Corporation would construct two more electric crematoriums in the city soon. The streetlights would have LED bulbs and all unused public parks would be given a fresh lease of life. A new multi-level car parking would come up opposite Government Rajaji Hospital and the newly constructed multi-level car parking near Meenakshi Temple would be functional soon.

The Corporation’s annual revenue has been projected at ₹ 1751.25 crore which includes collection of taxes, and receipt of subsidies among others, while the expenditure, including salaries, upkeep and others has been estimated at ₹ 1751.82 crore leaving with a deficit of ₹ 57 lakh, which she hoped to make it up with enhanced earnings.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan and others were present.