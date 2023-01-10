Mayor inspects preparations at Avaniapuram ahead of jallikattu

January 10, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of jallikattu to be held as part of Pongal celebrations, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected arrangements made in Avaniapuram near here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) V.V. Sai Praneeth accompanied the officials, stated a press release. The jallikattu in Avaniapuram is scheduled for January 15. The officials reviewed safety arrangements made, such as barricades using casuarina poles, seating arrangements for audience and barricades near Vadivasal and emergency exits. Setting up of health camps for bulls participating in the event, drinking water, mobile toilets, lights and generator facilities and other safety measures were inspected. The officials concerned were directed to expedite the works to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Joint Director of Animal Husbandry P. Natraja Kumar, City Engineer S. Arasu and others were present.