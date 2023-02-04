Mayor inspects drainage channel construction

February 04, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy inspected the construction of drainage channel in the western parts of the town to drain the stagnant rainwater in the Puckle Channel.

Since rainwater stagnating along P and T Colony – Madaththur Road, Murugesan Nagar, Thiraviya Rathina Nagar and Rajiv Nagar was affecting free flow of traffic, drainage channel is being built to drain the stagnant water into Puckle Channel.

Inspecting the work on Saturday, Mr. Jegan said the drainage channel should be built with proper gradient so as to run out the stagnant water into the Puckle Channel carrying the sewage to the sea.

He said that concrete roads were being laid along both sides of Puckle Channel to ease vehicular traffic. Since 120 electric poles were standing on the middle of these roads, they have been shifted to roadside after the Corporation paid ₹ 20 lakh to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

“As the Palayamkottai Road is always busy and overflowing with vehicles throughout the day, the public should use the concrete road laid along the Puckle Channel as an alternative route,” Mr. Jegan said.

To avert accidents at the busy junctions of this concrete road, traffic islands will come-up at Teachers’ Colony, Rajiv Nagar intersection, Anna Nagar 12 th Street and near Geetha Hotel.