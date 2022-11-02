Mayor inaugurates blood donation camp

ADVERTISEMENT

As a run-up to the centenary celebrations of the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth inaugurated a blood donation camp at Ansari Nagar Urban Primary Health Centre here on Wednesday. According to a press statement, the torch for the 100th year celebration of the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is expected to reach Madurai from Theni on November 5. City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar said over 30 people donated blood at the camp. Various competitions were held for Corporation employees on the UPHC premises. Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Zone III Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi were present.