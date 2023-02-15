Mayor flags off awareness rally to curb air pollution

February 15, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth flagged off an awareness rally to curb air pollution at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Chief Education Officer K. Karthika were present, stated a statement. The rally was taken out under the National Clean Air Programme, a pollution control initiative that was launched by the Ministry of Environment, to combat air pollution in 2019.

The rally was taken out by around 250 students and teachers who held banners with slogans iterating the theme. The rally began from the school, passed via North Veli Street, Krishnarayar Theppam Road, Meenakshi Bazaar Scott Road and concluded at the school.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed to the public as part of the rally.

The Mayor and the Commissioner distributed cloth bags, to highlight the consequences of using plastic bags under the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ scheme.

District Educational Officer (Madurai) K. Murali, Zonal Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi and others were present.