Mayor, councillors vow to take Tirunelveli Corporation to greater heights

TIRUNELVELI

The Forum for Secularism and Democracy felicitated the newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation in a function organised at Xavier Institute of Business Administration (XIBA) on the premises of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai on Thursday.

In the presence of Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and the councillors were felicitated.

Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese Rt. Rev. S. Antonysamy, Bishop of Tirunelveli CSI Diocese Most Rev. A.R.G.S.T. Barnabas, Rector of St. Xavier’s Institutions Rev. Fr. V. Henry Jerome, district president of Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare Forum V. Palani, Superior General of Sacred Heart Brothers Rev. Bro. Velankanni Ravi and others spoke.

The speakers, while explaining “the abnormal situation prevailing in the country following the threat to the Indian Constitution”, appealed to the elected representatives of Tirunelveli Corporation to ensure utmost respect to the country’s democracy and the implementation of the Constitution at every level under their control.

“The elected representatives should work hard to ensure the holistic development of Tirunelveli Corporation and transform it as a ‘Model Corporation’ of the entire country,” the speakers noted.

Delivering acceptance speech on behalf of his colleagues, Mr. Saravanan assured that they would put in collective efforts to take the Corporation to greater heights. Around 45 of the 55 councillors participated in the felicitation function.