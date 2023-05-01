‘May Day’ celebration reflect victory against 12-hour working schedule proposal

May 01, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Trade unions celebrated ‘May Day’ with processions and public meetings in many districts on Monday.

While CITU took out a rally and organised a public meeting in Palayamkottai, CPI(ML) celebrated ‘May Day’ in a similar fashion in Tirunelveli Town.

As the Tamil Nadu Government was forced by a few political parties and the trade unions to recall its proposal to introduce 12-hour working schedule in the State only a few days ago, the victory reverberated in their celebrations. Besides raising slogans against the move, the trade unions also warned that they would be ready for any sacrifice for ensuring the continuation of the eight-hour work schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After losing several lives, we have got eight-hour work schedule. Any move to scrap the system and reintroduce the 12-hour system will only be counterproductive,” they warned while welcoming the State Government’s withdrawal of the proposed move.

Besides raising slogans against the 12-hour working hours system, processionists also carried banners condemning the move.

The trade unions of Left parties celebrated ‘May Day’ in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts enthusiastically with rallies and public meetings and there was euphoria over the shelving of 12-hour work schedule.

When the Puthiya Thamizhagam cadre tried to take out a procession at Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district, police stopped it as no permission had been given for the ‘May Day’ rally. As the PT workers tried to defy the police instruction, they were detained.