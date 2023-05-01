ADVERTISEMENT

‘May Day’ celebration reflect victory against 12-hour working schedule proposal

May 01, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Trade unions celebrated ‘May Day’ with processions and public meetings in many districts on Monday.

 While CITU took out a rally and organised a public meeting in Palayamkottai, CPI(ML) celebrated ‘May Day’ in a similar fashion in Tirunelveli Town.

 As the Tamil Nadu Government was forced by a few political parties and the trade unions to recall its proposal to introduce 12-hour working schedule in the State only a few days ago, the victory reverberated in their celebrations. Besides raising slogans against the move, the trade unions also warned that they would be ready for any sacrifice for ensuring the continuation of the eight-hour work schedule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “After losing several lives, we have got eight-hour work schedule. Any move to scrap the system and reintroduce the 12-hour system will only be counterproductive,” they warned while welcoming the State Government’s withdrawal of the proposed move.

 Besides raising slogans against the 12-hour working hours system, processionists also carried banners condemning the move.

 The trade unions of Left parties celebrated ‘May Day’ in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts enthusiastically with rallies and public meetings and there was euphoria over the shelving of 12-hour work schedule.

 When the Puthiya Thamizhagam cadre tried to take out a procession at Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district, police stopped it as no permission had been given for the ‘May Day’ rally. As the PT workers tried to defy the police instruction, they were detained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US