ADVERTISEMENT

Maxi Vision Super Speciality Eye Hospital opens branch in Madurai

September 30, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Maxi Vision Super Speciality Eye Hospital was inaugurated in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Maxi Vision Super Speciality Eye Hospital has opened its branch in Madurai on Friday. According to a press release, in the presence of the vice president Bellie G. Babu, director S. B. Rajkumar Yadav and other senior doctors, the hospital was declared open. The hospital, which has latest advancements in eye care with highly dedicated team of professionals would conduct eye camps in remote locations in a phased manner. Marking the inaugural, the hospital conducted free eye-check for visitors and also held an interaction on eye-care, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US