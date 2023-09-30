Maxi Vision Super Speciality Eye Hospital opens branch in Madurai

September 30, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Maxi Vision Super Speciality Eye Hospital has opened its branch in Madurai on Friday. According to a press release, in the presence of the vice president Bellie G. Babu, director S. B. Rajkumar Yadav and other senior doctors, the hospital was declared open. The hospital, which has latest advancements in eye care with highly dedicated team of professionals would conduct eye camps in remote locations in a phased manner. Marking the inaugural, the hospital conducted free eye-check for visitors and also held an interaction on eye-care, the release said.

