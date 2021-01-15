‘Mattu’ Pongal celebrated

After incessant drizzle and intermittent rain spoilt the traditional way of making Pongal on Thursday, farmers managed to celebrate ‘Mattu Pongal’ in the cowsheds.
The rain that has been lashing across the district for the last few days, drenched all the palmyrah leaves and firewood.
“Besides, it was raining heavily in Rajapalayam, Aruppukottai and other areas since morning on Pongal day. Most of us had to make pongal with gas stoves inside our houses,” said farmer, N.A. Ramachandra Raja.
However, farmers made pongal in the cowsheds that were given fresh coat of whitewash as part of ‘Mattu Pongal’ celebrations on Saturday.
“Since, it was raining heavily for the past several days, we could not give a regular wash to our cows, but gave a good wet wipe,” said another farmer, R. Jayachandran of Kariyapatti.
The horns were painted and cows garlanded. After making rice pongal, the farmers offered pongal with bananas and coconut pieces.
“We worshipped the cows and performed puja for them. This is a thanks-giving occasion for the milch animals. These animals also give us natural fertilizer in the form of dung,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath