‘Mattu’ Pongal celebrated

After incessant drizzle and intermittent rain spoilt the traditional way of making Pongal on Thursday, farmers managed to celebrate ‘Mattu Pongal’ in the cowsheds.

The rain that has been lashing across the district for the last few days, drenched all the palmyrah leaves and firewood.

“Besides, it was raining heavily in Rajapalayam, Aruppukottai and other areas since morning on Pongal day. Most of us had to make pongal with gas stoves inside our houses,” said farmer, N.A. Ramachandra Raja.

However, farmers made pongal in the cowsheds that were given fresh coat of whitewash as part of ‘Mattu Pongal’ celebrations on Saturday.

“Since, it was raining heavily for the past several days, we could not give a regular wash to our cows, but gave a good wet wipe,” said another farmer, R. Jayachandran of Kariyapatti.

The horns were painted and cows garlanded. After making rice pongal, the farmers offered pongal with bananas and coconut pieces.

“We worshipped the cows and performed puja for them. This is a thanks-giving occasion for the milch animals. These animals also give us natural fertilizer in the form of dung,” he said.