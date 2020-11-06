Maternity ward in Ramanathapuram GH goes without power

Police intervention was necessitated to stop a group of people from resorting to a road roko near the Government Hospital here on Friday.

The issue was that the maternity ward in the GH was reportedly without power supply since morning. As there was no response from the staff and duty doctors regarding resumption of power supply, angered family members came to the road. They pointed out that many patients who were sick, required fans in the maternity ward.

The police, who were on the GH campus, persuaded the agitators and told them that action would be taken.

After the GH authorities were informed, the Tangedco restored the connection, a police officer said.

CITU district secretary Sivaji demanded the State government to intervene and ensure better administration. Only two days ago, the Communist cadre had staged a demonstration here against the poor functioning of the Government Hospital.

The disruption of power in the maternity ward was highly risky and shocking, he said and added that at least in future, the doctors and staff at the GH should work with utmost sincerity.

Hospital Dean Alli was not available for comments.