Maternity benefit scheme launched at hospital

As per the vision of Dr. Soundram, founding member of Gandhigram Trust, an exclusive initiative, ‘Dr. Soundram Amma Maternity Benefit Scheme,’ was launched at Kasturba Hospital, a unit of Gandhigram Trust, at Chinnalapatti near Dindigul recently.

Young mothers who deliver female babies will be exempted from accommodation and doctor fee to evoke a feeling that every girl is not a burden but a sowbhagyam to her family, said K Shivakumar, Managing Trustee, Gandhigram Trust.

A nominal fee will be charged for caesarean births and medicine costs for both kinds of delivery, he added.

Further, a GE Voluson P8 Ultrasound machine – for women's healthcare applications – installed at a cost of ₹25 lakh, sponsored by Redington Foundation as part of its CSR programme was inaugurated by the hospital’s patients. Eight pregnant women have benefitted since its inauguration. The hospital aims to serve over 1,200 patients per month, mostly pregnant women from rural pockets, he said.

In a coincidence, both initiatives marked the 75th anniversary since the establishment of Gandhigram and the Indian Independence.

Mr. Shivakumar says they have represented to the State government to increase the maternity benefit to ₹20,000 to mothers who deliver a female child.