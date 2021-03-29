Materials to protect polling personnel from COVID-19 dispatched to booths

COVID-19 protective materials are being moved to polling stations from Tirunelveli on Monday.

29 March 2021 19:45 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Dispatch of materials to protect the polling personnel and the voters from COVID-19 commenced on Monday.

District Collector V. Vishnu monitored the dispatch of the materials to safeguard the polling personnel and the voters from COVID-19 such as thermal scanners, sanitizers, face masks and gloves to the Assembly segments from Tirunelveli Medical College Multispecialty Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Accordingly, these safety materials were transported to 1,924 polling booths – Tirunelveli – 408, Ambasamudram – 356, Palayamkottai – 389, Nanguneri – 395 and Radhapuram – 376.

“Since the Election Commission of India has asked the District Election Officer to take all possible measures to protect the polling personnel, policemen and the electorate from the viral infection, we’re forwarding these materials to the polling booths. We appeal to the voters to ensure physical distancing while coming to the booths to cast their votes,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector also informed that fixing of candidates’ names and symbols in the ballot units was completed on Sunday (March 28).

As many as 109 teams had been deployed to collect the postal ballots from 3,403 physically challenged voters and the electorate above the age of 80. Each of these teams has a micro observer, a police officer, a regional officer, a regional assistant and a videographer.

Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, M. Ravichandran, Deputy Director of Health Services Varadharajan and Resident Medical Officer Sharmila were present.