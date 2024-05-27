Matchbox manufacturers look up to T.N. govt. for enforcing ban on plastic cigar lighters from China

After their plea to the Centre to strictly enforce a ban on the cigar lighters being imported from China has not yielded the desired results, the matchbox manufacturers have appealed to Tamil Nadu Government to strictly impose a ban in the State to save the industry which provided livelihood to over 2 lakh workers.

The matchbox manufacturing industry, having 700 units in Kovilpatti, Sattur in Virudhunagar district and in Tenkasi district, produce 9 crore matchboxes every day and ensure the livelihood of 2 lakh workers, mostly women, directly and another 1 lakh workers indirectly.

Apart from these three places, Vellore and Krishnagiri districts also house a few matches manufacturing units.

When the Chinese goods started flooding the Indian market, the cigar lighters were also imported to be sold in the domestic market. After the body of the cigar lighters is imported from China, the fuel is filled in India to be sold in the Indian market after paying the taxes payable to the Union Government.

In other words, the manufacturer will have to pay ₹ 9.80 per lighter as tax to the government and consequently, each lighter will cost more than ₹ 25 when it reaches the hands of the consumer.

To avoid this, the body of the Chinese-made cigar lighters is being smuggled into India via Nepal with the connivance of the officials and hence, no tax is being paid to the government, the match industry owners allege.

After the fuel is filled in these empty cigar lighters, the ready-to-use lighters are sent to markets across the country to be sold illegally at ₹ 10 per lighter to virtually kill the domestic matches industry, says M. Paramasivam, president of National Small Match Manufacturers Association, Kovilpatti.

Following repeated representations from the owners of matches manufacturing units of Kovilpatti, Sattur and also in Tenkasi district, the Union Government imposed a ban on the cigar lighters costing ₹ 20 and below to save the domestic industry.

“However, the Chinese-made cigar lighters, costing ₹ 8 or ₹ 10, continue to flood the Indian market after being smuggled into India via Nepal. Even though the Central government is fully aware of the people smuggling this banned product into India, no action is taken against the smugglers as they are from Gujarat. These smugglers cause a loss of over ₹ 12,000 crore annually to the government exchequer by tax evasion,” says Mr. Paramasivam.

He says that the pressure exerted by the manufacturers through repeated petitions forced the officials to crack the whip on the smugglers on a couple of occasions in which over ₹ 100-crore-worth illegally imported Chinese cigar lighters were seized.

But this action did not continue for reasons best known to the officials, says Selvamohan, another match manufacturing unit owner from Kovilpatti.

Condemning the unhindered availability of illegally smuggled cigar lighters in Indian markets, the matches manufacturing units here started a strike from April 13.

Even after the agitation, the Centre is not inclined to take any punitive action against the cigar lighter smugglers.

Upset over the Centre’s inaction, the match manufacturers’ association members met Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa recently to submit a petition seeking a complete ban on imported plastic cigar lighters. The petitioners said the matchboxes being manufactured in Kovilpatti were fulfilling 80% of the domestic needs while ensuring ₹ 600-crore-worth foreign exchange.

Since the use-and-throw plastic cigar lighters being illegally imported from China are about to wipe out the domestic matches industry, the Tamil Nadu Government, similar to the ban in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, should impose a complete ban on the stocking and selling cigar lighters in the State, the petitioners said.

“The Minister has assured to take all steps to translate our plea into action,” Mr. Paramasivan said.

