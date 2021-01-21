THOOTHUKUDI

21 January 2021 19:26 IST

A cricket match for the differently abled was conducted here on Thursday by NSS Units 54 and 56 of Kamaraj College as part of ‘Road Safety Month’ celebrations.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who inaugurated the match, played cricket with the participants for a while.

The Ramanathapuram team that won two of the three matches by defeating the Thoothukudi team bagged the title.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Ganesh, principal of Kamaraj College, Nagarajan, NSS programme officers A. Devaraj and Ponnuthai and others were present.

Mr. Jayakumar also inaugurated an all-women bike rally as part of ‘Road Safety Month’ to stress the need for two-wheeler riders wearing helmet.