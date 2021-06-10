Match units inspected

Virudhunagar

10 June 2021 20:30 IST

Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, and Sivakasi MLA, G. Ashokan, on Thursday inspected a match unit for compliance of lockdown norms.

Mr. Tagore said that since matches were an essential product, the State Government had allowed the industry to function even during the lockdown with 50% workforce. “We came here to see how the workers are functioning by following the standard operating procedures,” Mr. Tagore said. The workers were allowed only after their physical temperature was scanned.

He added that the match unit wanted the Government to organise special camps for vaccination of workers. “Our MLA will raise this issue in the forthcoming Assembly session,” he said.

He appealed to the Centre to provide adequate supply of vaccines to Tamil Nadu as it has run out of stock in the last few days.

Similar demand for allowing fireworks units also to function has come up so as to provide employment for workers, he added. “We appeal to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, to allow fireworks units to function as Deepavali was just few months away,” he added.