Match unit worker dies of burns near Virudhunagar

February 16, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Virudhunagar:

The Hindu Bureau

A worker, M. Murugan of Aruppukottai, was killed after he accidentally fell into a waste disposal pit of a match works unit under Vachchakarapatti police station limits on Thursday.

Police said Murugan was involved in burning the waste from Rajasri Match Works at Valayapatti, in a pit near the unit. While he tried to push the waste, by standing along the edge of the pit, he accidentally slipped and fell into the inferno. He shouted for help, but fellow workers could not rescue him. Before they could put out the flames, he was critically injured and died.

Vachchakarapatti police are investigating.

