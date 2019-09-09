Massive security for Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary

Ramanathapuram

Inspector General of Police (south zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran reviewed the security arrangements on Monday as the District police drew up an elaborate scheme to throw a massive security cordon, deploying about 5,000 police personnel for the peaceful conduct of the 62nd death anniversary of Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran on September 11.

After inspecting the banned routes and reviewing the security arrangements with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Ramanathapuram range) Rupesh Kumar Meena and Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena at a private Mahal in Paramakudi, the IG instructed the officials to finetune the security and ensure the event would pass off peacefully.

Deployment of police force, including police drawn from other districts and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP), would begin on Tuesday after Additional Director General of Police (law and order) K. Jayanth Murali reviewed the security arrangements and gave final touches, the SP said.

He said five DIGs from Salem, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Coastal Security Group, 18 SPs, 18 ADSPs and 61 DSPs would be in-charge of security in their respective sectors at different levels. The district had been divided into more than 12 sectors and 18 check posts had been established, the SP said. Apart from 15 units of local police, each comprising 120 personnel, traffic police, Armed Reserve police and TNSP companies would be deployed for security.

Sniffer dog squads, bomb disposal and anti-sabotage squads were also pressed into service to ensure that the security was fool-proof. The police have also installed about 70 CCTV cameras at strategic places in and around Parakamudi to monitor movements of vehicles and crowd through digital eyes. Police would also watch and record vehicle and crowd movements, using about 70 ‘hand-held cameras’, he said.

Security at the memorial site has been beefed up with the introduction of Portable Surveillance Video Transmitting System (PSVTS) to provide ‘live telecast’ of the happenings and help top police officials access the telecast in their mobile phones, he said.

The Centre for Aerospace Research (CAR) of Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University, would deploy an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for an aerial surveillance and help the police in crowd management.

The district administration has promulgated prohibitory order for two months in the district and banned all types of hired vehicles from carrying volunteers for the event.