Massive cleaning of Tamirabharani commences; ‘stone mandapams’ along watercourse to be restored

Amidst the chanting of ‘saaththuppaattu’ (traditional hymns) by the Kaani Tribes of the Western Ghats, Tirunelveli District Collector V. Vishnu formally launched the massive Tamirabharani cleaning operation for 62 Km – right from Papanasam to Marudhur Check Dam – in the Western Ghats, the birthplace of the perennial river on Saturday.

The initiative christened ‘Thooya Porunai; Nellaikku Perumai’ (Pure Tamirabharani; Pride of Tirunelveli) is organised as an integral part of the ongoing ‘Nellai Neervalam’ (Tirunelveli Water Resources) activities, which was launched recently to clean the waterbodies in the district to improve irrigation and groundwater table.

Mr. Vishnu, after launching the initiative, informed that the exercise, which would be carried-out in sustained fashion, would be executed in four phases – Papanasam to Ambasamudram in the first phase, Ambasamudram to Suththamalli in the second phase, Suththamalli to Tirunelveli City in the third phase and Tirunelveli City to Marudhur Check-Dam in the fourth phase.

“In the first phase, we’re concentrating on completely checking the mixing up of human waste and domestic liquid waste into the Tamirabharani with the cooperation of the public, mutts, local bodies etc. Since we’ve already installed Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTP) at Vickramasingapuram and Ambasamudram, which are now operational, we can prevent dumping of human waste from the septic tanks. If any mutt, hotel or lodges are found to be discharging human waste and other liquid waste into the river, very serious action will be initiated against the polluters of the river,” he warned.

After launching the cleaning operation in front of Sri Papanasa Swami Temple, where the devotees would dump several tonnes of clothes after taking bath in the Tamirabharani as it touches the plains from the Western Ghats, he went to a spot near Madura Coats Mill Gate as Tamirabharani has been heavily polluted by uncontrolled discharge of industrial waste at this point by a few companies in this area.

He took a coracle ride for about 3 km along with the Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Madura Coats Mill Gate point at Mela Kottaaram to Jothipuram near Sivanthipuram to create awareness among the public on conserving Tamirabharani from pollution.

On the domestic liquid waste entering the river in the rural and Tirunelveli Corporation area, the Collector informed that the rural local bodies had been asked to operationalise their liquid waste management systems while the Corporation was expected to complete its final phase of underground drainage project within next 18 months.

“Hence, these collective efforts will effective check the influx of sewage into the river,” he said.

When asked about the encroachments made along the watercourse of the Tamirabharani, he said the illegal structures, mostly temporary encroachments like cultivation, were being removed following GIS mapping and mapping through drones. “Those who had cultivated crops have been asked to remove it after harvesting the standing crop and refrain from similar exercise in future,” he said.

On the neglected condition of the ‘stone mandapams’ along the Tamirabharani watercourse, the Collector said all these structures would be restored and used for staging cultural events, humour club lectures, ‘Illam Thaedi Kalvi’ classes etc. in sustained fashion with the active participation of the locals so that it would not be misused anymore.

As the initiative was launched on Saturday, cleaning operation of Tamirabharani was taken-up at 50 places simultaneously with the active participation of various government departments, police, fire and rescue services, students, volunteers, non-governmental organisations