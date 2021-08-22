Mass sapling plantation taken up on 20 acres near Sattur

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on Sunday inaugurates a mass sapling plantation at Irukkangudi near Sattur on Sunday.

22 August 2021 21:00 IST

Sattur

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on Sunday inaugurated a mass sapling plantation on 20 acres in Irukkangudi near here where 3,000 saplings and 25,000 seedlings would be planted.

The Minister said that the unused land along the riverbed would be used for increasing green cover under “Green Dawn” programme.

The officials will use the resources of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme to plant 500 saplings of various trees, including fruit-bearing trees and 500 herbal plants on 15.33 acres.

Besides, a miyawaki plantation would come up with 2,000 saplings on 0.49 acre and 25,000 seedlings would be raised on another 0.48 acres.

A farm pond and a community well would be dug up on the site to harvest rainwater that will enable maintenance of the saplings and the nursery.

A total of ₹ 63.98 lakh would be spent on the greenery project.

Green Dawn project would be extended to barren land and grazing poramboke land in the district, the Minister said.

Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Thilagavathi, Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur, Pushpa, were among those who were present.