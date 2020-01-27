Mass drawing to popularise ‘Nellai Book Fair 2020’

TIRUNELVELI

Over 200 students participated in a mass drawing event organised in Palayamkottai on Monday to popularise the 10-day ‘Nellai Book Fair 2020’ to commence on February 1.

Joining hands with BAPASI (Booksellers and Publishers’ Association of South India), Tamil Development and Cultural Centre, the district administration has proposed to organise the 10-day ‘Nellai Book Fair 2020’ at VOC Grounds in Palayamkottai from February 1 onwards to promote the waning reading habit among the public, especially among students.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish inaugurated the promotional event at VOC Ground.

The booksellers and the publishers from various parts of South India will exhibit the books in 110 stalls. To popularise this mega event among the public, the district administration organised the ‘mass drawing programme’ in which over 200 students participated. The students showcased their talents on canvas that stressed the need for inculcating reading habit among the younger generation and the benefits of reading.

To encourage the students, the district administration has made arrangements for organising competitions for the school and the college students between 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. while the next one hour has been reserved for folk artistes to exhibit their talents.

After releasing the books of the local writers between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., invited speakers will address the audience between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The next two hours will be for pattimantram or seminar. Sahitya Akademi winners from Tirunelveli and neighbouring districts will be honoured every day.

Arrangements have been made to train the younger generation in drawing, photography, culinary, folk arts, sign language etc.