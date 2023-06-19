ADVERTISEMENT

Mass death of fish in tank near temple

June 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mass death of fish at Brahma Theertha Kulam near the Thiru Uthirakosamangai Temple near Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

In a shocking incident, fishes in the Brahma Theertha Kulam near the Thiru Uthirakosamangai Temple were found dead on Monday morning.

Following information, officials from the Fisheries Department visited the spot. Preliminary inquiries indicated that due to the severe heat, the Oxygen may not have been sufficient for the fishes. Samples were taken for a scientific examination.

The officials removed the dead fishes from the tank and ensured that they were disposed of safely as it was unfit for human consumption.

