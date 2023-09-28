HamberMenu
Mass cleaning programme conducted on HC Bench premises

September 28, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Administrative Judge of High Court Bench Justice S.S. Sundar engaged in a cleaning drive in connection with mass cleaning camp conducted in Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

In a bid to create awareness of a clean environment, a mass cleaning programme was conducted on Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court premises on Thursday.

The exercise was conducted following instructions from the Administrative Judge of the Bench Justice S.S. Sundar. High Court judges, advocates, High Court Registry officials, CISF jawans, Forest Department officials and sanitary workers from Madurai corporation participated in the exercise.

Safety equipment was provided to them. They swept the dust and dry leaves collected on the roads leading to the advocates’ chambers. They also cleaned the parking lot and the banks of a ‘kanmoi’ on the High Court premises.

Justice Sundar interacted with the sanitary workers who were deployed for the mass cleaning programme and spoke about the main objective of the exercise. The sanitary workers collected and disposed of the waste that included plastic water bottles and covers.

Earlier, the participants planted over 30 saplings near the banks of the ‘kanmoi.’ The Bar Associations of the High Court Bench donated the saplings. Periodical mass cleaning programmes are conducted on the High Court Bench premises. A ‘Greenery and Ecology Committee’ has been constituted to maintain the ecology of the campus.

