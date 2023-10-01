Mass cleaning drive taken up in railway stations in Madurai division

October 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

As part of the ongoing cleaning fortnight campaign - from September 16 to October 2, a mass shramdhan (voluntary cleaning work) was held at railway stations, coaching depots, residential quarters, railway hospitals and health units on Sunday morning.

Railway officers, supervisors and staff and their family members, NCC cadets and NSS Volunteers, passenger association representatives, and various non-governmental organisations took part in the exercise, a statement said.

Station premises, platforms, railway and road approaches of stations were taken up for cleaning. Volunteers collected the garbage piled up in these areas and cleared the weeds and bushes from the road and track side.

Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth took part in the exercise in the DRM office where the courtyard was cleaned and piled up papers cleared.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager C. Selvam took part in the drive at Madurai junction.

All major stations, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Tenkasi , Virudhunagar , Dindigul . Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram, Palani, Udumalaipettai and Theni, were covered in the mass cleaning drive.