Mass cleaning drive at government schools

January 09, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

As per the direction of the School Education Department, about 1,249 government schools in the Madurai district under ‘Engal Palli, Milirum Palli,’ (our school shining school) would be cleaned starting from Monday for three days.  

Under the campaign, district-level subgroups were formulated to ensure cleanliness of school classrooms, bathrooms, campus, clean drinking water for students, good green cover on the premises, among others.  

Students would also be instructed to responsibly handle and dispose of the waste produced by them. The campaign would be implemented through the local bodies like panchayat, municipality, municipal corporation and various other department like agriculture, forestry, by educating the students groups in every school to further share the information to their fellow students.  

As part of the programme, on the instruction of the Chief Education Officer K. Karthika, the campaign would be conducted in 807 elementary schools, 227 middle schools, 103 high schools and 113 higher secondary schools in the district. 

In addition to this, instructions were given to include the members of the School Management Committee (SMC), alumni, parents, and non-governmental organisations to make the programme more effective.

