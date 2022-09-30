Mass cleaning campaign taken up at Melavasal

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 30, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers engaged in mass cleaning at Melavasal in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Workers of Madurai Urban District Committee of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) took up a mass cleaning campaign at Melavasal here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its secretary M. Balasubramanian said that the campaign was organised in observance of the 61st death anniversary of P. Srinivasa Rao, a freedom fighter who also fought for the cause of farm labourers.

The cleaning campaign was flagged off by Mayor V. Indrani Pon Vasanth in the presence of Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

Later in the day, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan visited the spot and conversed with the workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign, taken up between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., had workers desilting drainage and storm water drains, clearing of legacy waste over 2 tonnes in the area. Heavy vehicles from the Corporation were deployed to lift the waste.

“The population of Melavasal is mostly Dalit people who are yet to receive many basic amenities. Officials were briefed about it,” said Mr Balasubramanian adding that the front would keep striving towards the betterment of them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor planted saplings in the area.

DMK councillor of ward 76 R. Karthik, CPI(M) State committee secretary M. Ganesan and others, including over 100 workers, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app