Mass cleaning campaign along beach; over 100 tonnes of garbage removed

February 11, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Over 100 metric tonnes of garbage, including worn out fishnets, plastic bags, empty liquor bottles and others were removed from the beach in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

As part of a mass cleaning campaign, which has been in vogue since the DMK came to power, all the civic bodies in Tamil Nadu have been directed to carry out cleaning activity in public places on second and fourth Saturdays.

Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor N. P. Jagan launched the cleaning activity at Threspuram, which stretches up to 2 kms ending at Vivekanandar Colony near the beach.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar, Deputy Mayor Jenita Selvaraj and senior officials from the Corporation, NGOs VKN Trust, Ozone Network Express, students from Kamaraj College, St Mary’s College for Women and Holy Cross Home Science College and Vikasa School joined in the cleaning campaign.

With 400 students and another 200 workers and volunteers, the activity ended with a collection of over 100 tonnes of waste. The civic authorities put up eight dumper bins along the stretch and hoped the public visiting the beach would use them and not litter the shore.

Some of the students suggested the authorities to rope in interested public from residential colonies to join in the cleaning activities. Not only the beach, even the parks and other public places and places of worships should be clean. “If the people in Thoothukudi expected a cleaner environment, it should begin with themselves...” the students opined.