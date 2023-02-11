HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mass cleaning campaign along beach; over 100 tonnes of garbage removed

February 11, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor N. P. Jegan inaugurates the mass cleaning campaign at Threspuram fishing jetty in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Mayor N. P. Jegan inaugurates the mass cleaning campaign at Threspuram fishing jetty in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Over 100 metric tonnes of garbage, including worn out fishnets, plastic bags, empty liquor bottles and others were removed from the beach in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

As part of a mass cleaning campaign, which has been in vogue since the DMK came to power, all the civic bodies in Tamil Nadu have been directed to carry out cleaning activity in public places on second and fourth Saturdays.

Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor N. P. Jagan launched the cleaning activity at Threspuram, which stretches up to 2 kms ending at Vivekanandar Colony near the beach.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar, Deputy Mayor Jenita Selvaraj and senior officials from the Corporation, NGOs VKN Trust, Ozone Network Express, students from Kamaraj College, St Mary’s College for Women and Holy Cross Home Science College and Vikasa School joined in the cleaning campaign.

With 400 students and another 200 workers and volunteers, the activity ended with a collection of over 100 tonnes of waste. The civic authorities put up eight dumper bins along the stretch and hoped the public visiting the beach would use them and not litter the shore.

Some of the students suggested the authorities to rope in interested public from residential colonies to join in the cleaning activities. Not only the beach, even the parks and other public places and places of worships should be clean. “If the people in Thoothukudi expected a cleaner environment, it should begin with themselves...” the students opined.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.