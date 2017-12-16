1,000 saplings planted on High Court Bench premises

A total of 1,000 saplings of 33 varieties were planted as part of a mass cleaning programme on the premises of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court here on Saturday.

Judges, Collector and Corporation Commissioner, advocates and other officials participated in the event to create awareness of a clean environment. The 106-acre campus has 3,000 trees.

Administrative Judge Justice M. Venugopal told the media said that the programme was held to create an awareness of ecology. Waste handling and disposal were important to reduce health hazards, he said and added that the clean-up was a beginning to a bigger step towards establishing a clean environment on the campus.

Justice S.S. Sundar said that a ‘Greenery and Ecology Committee’ was constituted recently at the Madurai Bench to look into the ecology of the campus.

The members included Chairman M. Venugopal, J. Nisha Banu, G.R. Swaminathan, A.M. Basheer Ahamed and Mr. Sundar.

Justices Nisha Banu, Bhavani Subbarayan, A.D. Jagadish Chandira, M. Dhandapani and Abdul Quddhose along with Additional Advocate General B. Pugalendhi, Women’s Advocate Association President N. Krishnaveni and Advocate K. Samidurai, president of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association, and other office-bearers of the Madurai Bench took part in the event.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that the clean-up was held in association with the Advocates Association, Corporation, Public Works Department, Horticulture and the Agriculture Department to create an awareness among the public.

A total of 100 workers from the Corporation would be taking part in the clean-up, he said.

Two dustbins were used during the clean-up operation, blue for non-biodegradable waste and green for biodegradable, said Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar.

Mr. Samidurai thanked the participants for their enthusiasm shown towards the event and said that the Advocate Association would work towards protection of environment.

Additional Registrar General A. Nazeema Banu said 326 teak saplings were planted which would form a bund around the pond within the campus.

The samplings were contributed by the Horticulture Department to the Public Works Department, she added.