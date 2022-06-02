Mason held for murder

KOVILPATTI

The police have arrested a mason for allegedly beating to death his younger brother.

T. Chelladurai, 26, of Natarajapuram under Kovilpatti West police station limits, a mason, and his younger brother T. Muthuselvam, 19, a construction worker, were living with their mother T. Arumugathai, a widow. When Chelladurai, an alcoholic, asked his mother on Wednesday night to give him money for buying liqour, she refused. Agitated over this, Chelladurai assaulted her.

As Muthuselvam intervened and tried to save his mother from being assaulted, Chelladurai allegedly attacked Muthuselvam with a club in which he sustained head injury and swooned. Even before being rushed to the hospital, Muthuselvam died on the spot.

Kovilpatti West police station Inspector Kingsly Dev Anand rushed to the spot and arrested Chelladurai and sent the Muthuselvam’s body to the hospital for the post mortem.