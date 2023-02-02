ADVERTISEMENT

Mason hacked to death in Tirupparankundram

February 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old mason, A. Suresh, of Tenparankundram was hacked to death by an armed gang at Tirupparankundram on Wednesday night. Police said the gang had assaulted Suresh with lethal weapons at around 9.30 p.m. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital. However, he died on the way. Tirupparankundram police have booked three persons - D. Dhinakaran, Singaraja and Vigneshwaran - for the murder. The accused were relatives of the deceased and they had enmity for more than a decade and used to have quarrels frequently. The body was handed over after postmortem. The police are on the lookout for the assailants.

