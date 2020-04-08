Cleanliness workers get essentials, masks

Collector R.Kannan on Wednesday began distributing bags containing 22 varieties of groceries to cleanliness workers as a mark of appreciation for their hard work in the battle against COVID-19.

He distributed the essential commodities along with masks to 138 workers of Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli, Narikudi, Aruppukottai panchayat unions at different places.

He said that disinfection work was being carried out in all 450 village panchayats, nine town panchayats, seven municipalities on a war-footing and the role of cleanliness workers was exemplary. All cleanliness workers of the district would get essential commodities.

IRCTC gesture

Meanwhile, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) officials on Wednesday commenced distribution of free meals to the destitute.

Food prepared in refreshment rooms in Madurai Junction was supplied in bulk through Assistant Revenue Officer, Madurai Corporation. Around 1,285 packets, each containing 450 grams of tamarind rice, were distributed. The distribution would continue till April 14.

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin complimented railway officers and employees who were working round the clock to ensure that essential commodities reached the needy.