Masked men with sword rob petrol bunk employees on Thoothukudi highway

24 February 2020 15:17 IST

The men barged into the bunk’s office and stole cash, a mobile phone and a card-swiping maching

Three masked men who barged into the office room of petrol bunk along the Thoothukudi highway near Eliyarpathi highway toll plaza, stole cash, a mobile phone and a card-swiping machine from the employees of the bunk brandishing a sword, in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said that the supervisor of the bunk, K. Vinoth Kumar (32) of Palayampatti, along with two other workers Muthupandi and Selvam, were sleeping inside the office room of the bunk.

Three lungi-clad men, who walked into the bunk, pushed open the door and barged into the room at around 3.50 a.m. After waking the workers up, one of them brandished a sword and asked them to part with their valuables.

The trio, who were shocked, did not resist, and handed over ₹3,000 left in the cash box. Meanwhile, one of intruders pulled out the hard disc of the closed circuit television camera network and snatched a mobile phone and fled the scene.

The police said that the robbers, however, did not harm anyone.

The men had come to the bunk on a motorbike that was parked along the national highway. Later, they had escaped on the bike. The police suspect that the men could have been watching the movement of people in the bunk for some days before targeting it.

The Koodakoil police are investigating.