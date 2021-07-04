Masked men tie up aged couple and decamp with jewels

Sivaganga

04 July 2021 18:13 IST

Three masked men gained entry into a house in Puduvayal Main Road near Karaikudi here and decamped with about ₹1 lakh in cash and 40 sovereigns of gold jewels and diamond articles weighing about 40 carat after tying up an aged couple in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said that Dakshinamoorthy (67) and his wife Visalakshi were residing at their ancestral house in Kandanoor. At around 1 a.m., they heard someone knocking at the door. The couple opened the door and a masked trio barged in and locked the home from inside.

After forcing them to part with their valuables, the robbers tied them up with a rope and escaped.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Dakshinamoorthy, a retired banker, has two sons and a daughter. His younger son, who lives in Tiruchi, had visited them last week with his family to attend a family function at Kandanoor. After attending the function, the son’s wife had left her jewels. Though they were kept in a locker, the couple fearing for their lives had given them to the robbers, said a police.

Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar visited the scene of crime.

Based on a complaint, Sakkottai police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the robbers.

Three days ago, in a similar fashion, three masked men had taken away 20 sovereigns of gold and some cash from a house in Dindigul district.