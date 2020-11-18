Masked men rob family at knife-point in Sivakasi

Sivakasi

18 November 2020 16:05 IST

Police said the burglars escaped with 38 sovereigns of gold and ₹70,000

Three unidentified persons, who broke into a house in Annamalaiyar Colony in Sivakasi, allegedly robbed 38 sovereigns of gold after tying up the family living in the house at knife -point, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said that V. Nandhakumar, who was running an offset printing unit on Tiruthangal Road, was sleeping with his elder son, Vijay Arjun, in one of the bedrooms at his house on Tuesday night. Suddenly, he was woken up by a strange noise in the next bedroom where his wife, Chithradevi and his younger son Ajay Karthik, were sleeping, at around 1.30 a.m.

As he rushed to her room, he found three masked men standing there with knives. They gagged him and tied him up and made him lie down on the dining room and covered him with a bedsheet. The robbers also tied up his wife and two sons.

They stole 38 sovereigns of gold and ₹70,000 from the house. Later, the family members managed to free themselves and called the police.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.